Dwyane Wade Wants Lakers' Bronny James to Be Called Up to NBA
Three-time NBA Champion Dwayne Wade made some bold statements concerning the Los Angeles Lakers' 55th pick Bronny James. Wade was in full support of the Lakers calling James back up to the NBA, generating lots of conversation from fans in response.
In the seven G League games James has competed in with South Bay, he’s been averaging a little over 13 points per game, with his 30-point career-high performance playing a large role in his scoring average.
James has shown a number of glimpses of growth and development, having scored in double figures in several games this season. At just six-foot-three, he’s proven he could develop into a solid NBA defender based on his athleticism and ability to keep his opponent in front.
Due to James’ recent success with the NBA G League, the Miami Heat legend boldly encouraged the Lakers to call James back up to the NBA.
"Bring Bronny up. We want to see that... As a fan of the game, I'm not looking at the Lakers and saying they're gonna win a championship... We want to see Bronny. This is not a championship team. This is not a championship roster at this point."
Since making this viral statement on his YouTube podcast, fans have been in an uproar, with lots of people strongly in disagreement.
Lots of fans believe the best thing for James is to continue playing in as many G-League games as possible to continue working on his craft.
Throughout the G League Winter Showcase, James revealed areas of his game that could still use some time developing before fully rejoining the NBA. In South Bay’s previous matchup against the Osceola Magic, James finished with six points on 3-7 shooting and 0-3 from long range.
At times during this matchup it appeared difficult for him to find his footing offensively, often struggling to get a shot off. He’s also struggled in a number of matchups with turning the ball over, especially in a recent matchup against the Magic. Although it wasn’t his best performance, he has moments that could make fans hopeful for his future down the road.
There was also lots of rebuttal to Wade’s statement because lots of fans haven’t counted LeBron James and the Lakers out. Although this hasn’t been the most ideal start to the season, the Lakers are currently in 5th place in the West with a record of 16-12.
Fans are also hopeful the Lakers make some moves on the trade block before the deadline to add some depth and make this a real championship contending team.
