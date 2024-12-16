Former Bulls Star 'Open' to Returning to Barcelona Despite Dramatic Exit
There are quite a few ex-NBA players playing in Europe right now. The EuroLeague has some of the best basketball in the world. Former NBA players like to play there because of the pay, the competition, and the opportunities for playing time. That's especially true of players who are from overseas.
One of those former NBA players who is playing in the EuroLeague is former Chicago Bulls star Nikola Mirotic. Mirotic has been playing with EA7 Emporio Armani Milan. He played six seasons in the NBA with three different teams and actually decided to go back to Europe following the 2019 season.
Mirotic opted to sign with FC Barcelona in Europe instead of playing another season in the NBA. His contract with Barcelona was going to be higher than anything a team in the NBA was offering him at the time, so it made financial sense for him to do so.
After the 2023 season, Mirotic signed with his current team after leaving FC Barcelona amid some controversy. Fans were not happy to see him leave. Those fans might be happy with his recent comments, as he is not ruling out a potential return to FC Barcelona in the future.
When asked if he would consider returning to FC Barcelona at some point, Mirotic left the door open.
In life anything can happen, I keep the door open. Why not? Absolutely. And as I said before, Barca is not a person. I keep the door open for Barca.- Nikola Mirotic
While it seems that Mirotic's days in the NBA are over, his days playing for Barcelona FC may not be. He loves playing in Europe, and he clearly loved playing for Barcelona FC. He had some glowing things to say about his time with that club.
I hope it's good because people know that I have given everything, that obviously we could have always won more, but I know that while I was here, with other people obviously, I wasn't the only one. Barca has always been at the top, at the top.- Nikola Mirotic
Three Final Fours, two leagues, two cups, always playing in finals... I think the fans know that, and above all, I'm left with that farewell to Palau, those last two games against Madrid winning the league. So I expect a happy Palau
It definitely seems like Mirotic could be looking at signing with them again.
