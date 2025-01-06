Former Lakers Guard on Verge of Breaking EuroLeague Record
The EuroLeague has become one of the more fun leagues around the world for basketball, with more players than ever going over to it. While the NBA is still the preferred league for players, the EuroLeague gives them a chance to either continue their careers or put on a showcase for prospective teams.
One player who has been playing extremely well overseas is former NBA guard Kendrick Nunn. Nunn is actually on the verge of breaking a record in the EuroLeague. He has been playing for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League.
The former guard is one game shy of tying the record for the most consecutive games scoring at least 25 points. Nunn currently sits with four straight games and the record is at five games.
While it remains to be seen if Nunn will actually break the record, he is getting fairly close. During his time in the NBA, when healthy, Nunn was an effective scorer so his success in the EuroLeague makes sense.
However, Nunn dealt with a ton of injuries toward the end of his time in the NBA and it forced him out of the league. The former guard went undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Golden State Warriors. Things never worked with Golden State and he eventually landed with the Miami Heat.
From there, his career took off and became a prominent member of the rotation for Miami. His first arrival moment with Miami came in the preseason as he dropped 40 points, the highest total from a Miami player in a preseason game in the last 20 years.
Nunn helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals in 2020 where they would fall to the Los Angeles Lakers. But Nunn put up a nice fight, scoring 18 points in a Game 1 loss.
He stayed with Miami for another season and then left in free agency. Nunn would join the Lakers and this is when the injuries piled up.
During his time in Los Angeles, Nunn played a total of 39 games over two seasons. Eventually, the Lakers traded him to the Washington Wizards where he spent the final year of his NBA career.
Now overseas, Nunn is enjoying himself and has looked great. It remains to be seen if he will attempt to return to the NBA at all but for now, he has this record in his sights.
