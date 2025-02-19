Former Lottery Pick Departs EuroLeague Powerhouse for Possible NBA Return
The EuroLeague has a lot of former NBA players who are trying to get back into the league. A lot of these guys are hoping that if they have a good season overseas, they will be able to get back to a team in the NBA.
While that's obviously not the case for everyone who plays in the EuroLeague, there are a lot of American-born players who are trying to get back into the NBA.
The EuroLeague is considered either the second or third-best basketball league in the world. The competition is fantastic, which is why former NBA players like signing contracts there.
One of those players hoping to get back into the NBA is Dennis Smith Jr. was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Smith Jr. hasn't really been able to stick with a team. He has played for six different teams in his NBA career, but he wasn't able to find a team to sign with before this season.
So far this season, Smith Jr. has been playing with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. Now, Smith Jr. has decided to leave Real Madrid in hopes of getting signed to an NBA deal for the second half of the season.
After the All-Star break, a lot of teams start to participate in the buyout market. Smith Jr. knows this and is hoping that a team in need of guard depth will sign him.
Smith Jr. is still just 27 years old, so he still has some great years ahead of him. He is in the prime of his athletic career.
Smith Jr. still has the ability to score, although this season didn't show that. This season with Real Madrid, he averaged just four points in the two games that he played.
This is a strange move for Smith Jr., considering he played just a couple of games overseas. Usually, players have more of a body of work in the EuroLeague before they decide to make a move like this.
In his NBA career, Smith has averaged 9.7 points, three rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
