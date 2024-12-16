Former NBA All-Star Has Insane Hot Take on Young Thunder Star
As the Oklahoma City Thunder continues to dominate in the NBA’s Western Conference, their cast of young stars continue to emerge as well.
Not only does the Thunder feature MVP candidate Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, but his counterpart Jalen Williams is making a huge impact on this team helping keep Oklahoma City with the best record in the West at 20-5.
In fact, Williams has been performing so well this season it’s sparked lots of interesting conversation and comparisons from people like former NBA Player Jeff Teague.
Teague recently spoke very highly of the 23-year-old on his podcast “Club 520”, going so far as to draw the comparison between the Thunders’ Williams and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown.
“I think Jalen Williams is a premiere player in the league,” Teague said on his ‘Club 520' podcast. “I compare him to a JB kind of player, Jaylen Brown, I think they’re very similar. Both can attack the basket really well, capable 3-point shooters, good defenders. I compare them two. I think he’s a young Jaylen Brown.”
Jeff Teague’s co-host Bishop Henn asked the follow up question as to whether or not the former Hawk was speaking futuristically or if he meant Williams is playing on Brown’s level right now.
“S–t, he is. I’m saying he is,” Teague said. “Why not? Go check the stats … You put Jalen Williams on the Celtics right now, it’s going to be the same s–t.”
Truthfully, there is definitely a comparison to be made between the two just speaking statistically.
This season Brown is averaging 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Jalen Williams is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.
Brown is shooting. 48.2% from the field and 37.5% from behind the arc while Willams is shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.4% from long. Both players also come in at right around 81% from the free throw line.
Although many disagreed with this take based on the fact that Brown just led his team to an NBA Championship and was named the Finals MVP last season, there seems to be some validity to Teague’s statement.
Not only do the stats closely align, but both players take on the role as the second option behind Gilgeous Alexander and Boston’s Jayson Tatum. Boston has quite a lot more depth than Oklahoma City, but that doesn’t seem to be affecting the Thunder at this point in the season.
