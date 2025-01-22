Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala Shares His All-Time Teammate Starting 5
Andre Iguodala has enjoyed an extremely successful NBA career.
A four-time champion, finals MVP, All-Star, and two time NBA All Defensive team player, Iguodala has had a 19-year career that is arguably one deserving of a Hall of Fame honor when he becomes eligible in 2027.
As fortunate as the University of Arizona alumni has been in terms of his own on-court success, he has also been fortunate with a handful of NBA legends he has called teammates during his almost two decades on the court.
More news: Former All-Star Announced as New CEO of NBA Retired Players Association
On The OGs Show, hosted by NBA veterans Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Iguodala revealed who his all time starting lineup of teammates would be spanning his time spent in the league.
Iguodala first revealed that his favorite player to watch growing up was Hall of Famer Chris Webber, whom he got to play with on the Philadelphia 76ers from the time he was drafted in 2004 to the middle of the 2006-07 season.
Despite his affinity for Webber, Webber was in the final years of his career and didn't quite make Iguodala's cut.
"C Webb had some C Webb nights," said Iguodala, "but that version of Chris Webber wouldn't have made the cut."
The players that did in fact make the list shortly followed Iguodala's honorable mention to his childhood favorite.
More news: Lou Williams Reveals He Preferred Playing for Clippers Over Lakers
"I mean its the best of all time in terms of like you know, what they do: AI [Allen Iverson], Steph [Curry]. Klay [Thompson], KD, [Kevin Durant]"
Iguodala certainly had good reason to choose these teammates.
Iverson, also there during Iguodala's rookie year and traded during the 2006-07 season, was an All Star every season they played together. The Hall of Famer even averaged his highest points average of his career while teammates with Iguodala scoring 33 points per game in 2005-06.
As for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, he won two championships with Iguodala during their three seasons as teammates on the Golden State Warriors.
The other two starters on this list, Curry and Thompson, are also future Hall of Famers in their own right. They won four total championships as teammates with Iguodala.
Their first title as a trio in the 2013-14 season saw Iguodala win his lone Finals MVP award, despite only starting three Finals contests.
More Ball Around: Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Heat, Warns Them to Trade Jimmy Butler
Former Forward Claims NBA Team Shouldn't Pay Current Player Over Effort Level
Scottie Pippen Makes Surprising Pick For NBA GOAT, Shading LeBron, Jordan