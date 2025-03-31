Former NBA Guard Becomes Highest-Paid Player in EuroLeague History
Former NBA guard Kendrick Nunn is now the highest-paid player in EuroLeague history. He is signing a contract with Panathinaikos B.C. that will make him the highest-paid player in Europe.
SDNA was among the first to share the news.
The contract is worth €4.5 million per season, earning a total of €13.5 million. The extension is until 2028, which means he is staying in Athens for three more years.
Nunn's new contract does not include an NBA-out clause, meaning he will likely stay overseas and continue this stellar play.
His time overseas has been short of nothing spectacular. Since taking his talent overseas in 2023, he has won the EuroLeague championship in 2024, All-EuroLeague First Team, Greek League championship, Greek Cup winner, Greek League Finals MVP, All-Greek League First Team, and Greek League Most Popular Player.
Nunn has made a name for himself overseas, and he is thriving. The 29-year-old looks like he has found a home for himself after his time in the NBA, which did not go well, especially towards the tail end.
Nunn came out the gates hot in his first full NBA season with the Miami Heat in the 2019-20 season. He was named 2019–20 NBA All-Rookie First Team and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. However, since then, he has struggled to find his groove. He spent one more season with the Heat before he signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2022.
However, that contract was one of the worst the Lakers handed out. Nunn only played 39 games with L.A. in a season and a half with two starts. He averaged 6.7 points per game, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three in 13.5 minutes of action.
After that, the Lakers flipped Nunn for Rui Hachimura, and he last appeared in the NBA in the 2022-23 season.
Nunn went undrafted in the 2018 season out of Oakland University. He finished his NBA career with 12.1 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot 45.1 percent from the field in 193 games. He played for the Heat, Lakers, and Wizards.
