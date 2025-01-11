Former NBA Guard Believes Cavaliers Can Top Untouched Warriors Record
When the Golden State Warriors won 73 games in the 2015-16 season, it was heralded as an all-time great achievement. They broke the Chicago Bulls' record for most wins in the regular season, taking down the 72 mark that the 1995-96 Bulls had.
Unfortunately for them, the Warriors did not win the NBA Championship that season. They blew a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as LeBron James won his third NBA title.
Now, those same Cavs are coming for Golden State's record. The Cavs have been the best team in the NBA season all year long, starting out the season with a 33-4 record.
Cleveland very well could catch them for that record at the pace they are on. One former NBA guard thinks that they could overtake the Warriors.
Lou Williams, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, thinks the Cavaliers could catch Golden State. Speaking on Run it Back on FanDuel TV, he made his claim.
"Knock on wood, the only thing that can detour this team is if they're not healthy enough to continue on at this level," Williams said.
One of the main points that Williams makes is that he believes the Cavs are a deep team. If they end up dealing with injuries, he believes that they have enough guys who can step up and play well for them.
Cleveland does hit a rough stretch of games starting now. They have back-to-back games against the Pacers before playing Oklahoma City and Minnesota on the road.
If they can survive that stretch of games without picking up more than two losses, they have a chance to make it to the end of the season with the record in reach. That isn't their main goal this season, though.
Williams believes that this team has a lot of different players who can plug and play in the system that they run. He really likes their chances.
The Cavaliers would be happy to break the record, but they'd be more happy with an NBA Championship. That is their ultimate goal right now.
As of right now, the Cavaliers sit with a 6.5-game lead over the Celtics for first in the East.
Williams averaged 13.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his 19-year career.
