Former NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Defends Zion Williamson, Slams Pelicans 'Culture'
One of the more highly-talked players in the NBA is New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson. Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has since emerged as one of the better young players in the league.
However, injuries and problems with his weight have hurt his career. When healthy, Williamson is among the better players in the NBA on the floor.
But the problem is that he hasn't been able to stay on the court. This has led to much criticism aimed at him over his injury concerns and it has changed the course for the Pelicans as well.
But former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins weighed in on the Williamson talk and went the other route. Cousins defended the Pelicans star and instead slammed the overall culture of New Orleans.
Appearing on the "Run It Back" show, Cousins went after the Pelicans organization for how they have handled the star forward.
"I thought it was a bad decision," Cousins said. "Let's rewind all the way back - when this guy was getting drafted and we knew he was going to New Orleans and it was a weight concern, that was bad then. New Orleans isn't someplace that just gives health. That's a place you go to gain ten pounds, you go out there, drink, and have a good time. That's what the culture of New Orleans is. So to put that kid into that situation and expect him to thrive in it, that was the first mistake."
With Williamson in the mix, New Orleans hasn't done much of anything. They have reached the playoffs a few times but have yet to get out of the first-round.
Williamson himself hasn't played in a playoff game yet for the team due to injuries. The closest that he got was in the Play-In game last season but he fell victim to an injury in the closing minutes.
For the year, Williamson has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. The star has been dealing with another injury this season and he is out indefinitely.
New Orleans hasn't been able to field a healthy roster so they have underperformed almost every season. While Williamson can't control his injuries, the Pelicans also haven't done a great job of setting him up for success either.
Cousins does have a point in some capacity but at the end of the day, availability is one of the best assets for a professional athlete.
