Former NBA Star Goes on NSFW Rant About James Harden and 2018 Golden State Warriors
The NBA has witnessed a handful of dynasties throughout its history, and none may be more dynastic or better than the Golden State Warriors in the 2010 decade.
The Warriors created one of the more dominant dynasties in basketball and, possibly, in all sports. Golden State won three titles in the span of four seasons thanks to their four future Hall of Famers: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
While those four were incredible together, there was a moment when it seemed like a team had figured them out. The Western Conference Finals in 2018 was one of the better series in the decade, and it saw the Houston Rockets, who had finished with a 65-17 record, almost take down the Warriors.
The Rockets, led by future Hall of Famer James Harden, were a game away from beating the Warriors, who had seemed unbeatable to that point. Harden, known for shrinking in the playoffs, played the best he had in his career in the postseason.
Nonetheless, Harden's Rockets couldn't overcome the Warriors, who went on to sweep LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers. With that, former NBA All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas urged people to give Harden a break and give him his flowers for taking the Warriors to the brink.
"We've seen what those four Hall of Famers did to LeBron James by himself. They whooped his a--!" Arenas said on his podcast 'Gil's Arena.' "Why isn't James Harden getting credit for taking these four to the brink?!"
Arenas and former NBA guard Nick Young go back and forth on the subject.
Harden certainly contributed to the series, averaging 28.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 41 percent from the field and 24 percent from three in seven games.
The Rockets even had a 3-2 series over the Warriors, but they suffered a significant injury on their side as they were without Chris Paul for the last two games of the series due to a hamstring injury.
Add to the fact that the Rockets missed 27 consecutive threes in Game 7 of that series, which is an NBA playoff record. They went on to put up a fight, but it wasn't enough, as they dropped Game 7 at home, 101-92.
Harden was spectacular in that series, and he indeed deserves his flowers for pushing that all-time team to the brink.
