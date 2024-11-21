Former NFL Star Slams Bronny James Over Preferential G League Treatment
The Los Angeles Lakers are always a team that has eyes on them. It doesn't matter if they are winning or losing, Los Angeles is at the center of the basketball world.
But this season, they have had a few extra sets of eyes watching them due to their decision to draft guard Bronny James out of USC. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny has been in the spotlight for many years.
But now being with the Lakers, it has been raised significantly. Bronny has been splitting his time between the NBA and the G League but the team decided that he was only going to play the home games for the South Bay Lakers.
This has gotten much criticism but Los Angeles is sticking to their plan. Former NFL star cornerback Ryan Clark shed some light on the James situation, calling out the entire process for the rookie.
"What has Bronny James done that he shouldn't be able to stay at the Courtyard Marriott?" asked Clark. "You say well, they fly commercial. What has Bronny James done where he should be too good to fly commercial? The pros isn't where you came from, how you were raised, what your parents had. Professional sports is about is about how well you can contribute."
The decision of the Lakers in this matter has been scrutinized, with Clark being one of many. He continued by saying he believes Bronny should want to play as many games as possible.
"If I'm Bronny James, I'm begging Rich Paul, I'm begging JJ Redick, I'm begging my father, please let me travel with this team," added Clark. "Please let me stay at the Courtyard Marriott. Please let me fly commercial. Please let me go somewhere where I can get more than six shots in three games to not only prove it to my organization that I'm worth of being on this team, but to my damn self."
Bronny has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career but has continued to just keep working on his game. Los Angeles believes that he can become an impactful player at the NBA level down the line.
But if he doesn't get enough reps, it could hinder his overall development. For now, Los Angeles will keep Bronny on this plan but it could change if he doesn't show improvement anytime soon.
