Former Top Draft Pick Determined to Get in NBA's Face Through G League Performance
The Indiana Pacers have fallen to 6-9 on the season after another loss on Wednesday, this time to the Houston Rockets. Indiana hasn't been able to show much consistency on either end of the floor and it's hurt them in games.
One area that has been lacking is in the frontcourt as they have lost multiple big men to season-ending injuries. Young center James Wiseman and forward Isaiah Jackson are both lost for the season, leaving Indiana with a hole in the frontcourt.
The team has been looking around the NBA for help but they could just look down at their own G League squad for some reinforcements. Former NBA lottery pick Jahlil Okafor could be an answer to the Pacers' problems,
He has been playing with the Indiana Mad Ants, playing extremely well. Okafor is determined to get himself back to the NBA, potentially with the Pacers to help in the frontcourt.
"I just wanted to put myself in position to give myself a shot to get back to the NBA," Okafor said last week after posting 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Iowa Wolves. "... Just based off what I've seen -- this is my 10th year playing professionally -- I know the G League is one of the best routes back to the NBA. Especially if teams aren't calling, this is one of the best ways to be in front of their face 24-7."
The Pacers could elect to bring Okafor up to the big league club at some point. The team just signed former G League star Moses Brown to a deal but they still have a need at the center spot.
Okafor could help them fill that role and he has been trying to work on his game at the G League level.
"I've tried to still maintain what I do well and not try to venture off from that," Okafor said. "But I still work on my shot because everything to the 3-point line. At the same time I'm trying to stay true to who I am and what I do well. I think it's still extremely valuable. Anybody who is able to put the ball in the hole at a high percentage is extremely valuable. Getting guys open shots when you're being double-teamed, I think there's a lot of value in that. I know that's something I can do."
Indiana could do a lot worse than giving the former No. 2 overall pick a chance. After all, he is still only 28 years old and could give them a spark off the bench if given the chance.
