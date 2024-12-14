How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in Second G League Game vs Valley Suns?
At the G League level, Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James has played like the player that L.A. hoped he could become.
James followed up his career performance on Thursday with another spectacular performance on Friday with the South Bay Lakers.
James was impressive on the second night of a back-to-back, producing 16 points, two assists, two rebounds, and one steal. Although they dropped the game to the Valley Suns 102-91, James was productive in the second road game of his G League career.
The 20-year-old is coming off two impressive games in back-to-back nights. James' outing on Thursday was even better. He recorded a game-high 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting along with two assists, a steal, and a block.
Overall, James is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and one steal on 37.7% shooting from the field in five games with South Bay. He has scored at least 15 points in three straight games for the first time this season.
James has been able to find his footing with the G League squad, and it's a great thing to witness. His time with the NBA Lakers has not been great, as he is only averaging 0.6 points, 0.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.1 steals in 2.6 minutes of action and shooting 12.5 percent from the field on eight field goal attempts in seven games.
L.A. knew that he would be a project, especially after coming off of one season at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game across 25 games.
So far, James looks like he is getting better, which is something the Lakers had hoped for when they assigned him to the G League. At first, the word was that James would only be playing in home games for the South Bay Lakers, as reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst a month ago.
Things have changed since then and appear to have changed for the better. James needs to participate in every G League game he can to raise his game for the NBA level.
He will not get better by playing occasionally with the South Bay Lakers and then sitting on the bench in the NBA alongside his father, LeBron James.
Bronny has a long way to go, but his impressive performances this past few games have been a sight for sore eyes. South Bay plays next in the G League Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Florida. It is unclear if Bronny will suit up for the team in the event.
