How Many Points Did Lakers' Bronny James Score in G League Loss?
The South Bay Lakers played at home against the Stockton Kings on Sunday evening, dropping the game by a score of 116-98. South Bay got heavily outplayed in the fourth quarter, being outscored 38-16 in the route.
However, with this being a home game, all eyes were on whether rookie guard Bronny James would take the court. Unfortunately for those watching and in attendance, James ended up being a DNP - Inactive for the contest.
The rookie has been dealing with contusion on his left heel and it's caused him to sit things out. James has been shuffling between the G League and the Lakers but hasn't gotten into any games for a while.
The rookie guard has only been playing the home games for South Bay, a decision that Los Angeles has made in regards to him. It's likely due to his overall safety but many have criticized the decision for being preferential.
Former NBA star Charles Barkley laid into the Lakers for this choice, calling it awful.
“Awful,” said Barkley. “It was so funny, I was actually taping The Match with Ken Griffey Jr. way before the season started. He was telling me him and his dad were gonna go out to that first game."
“I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors. They have just handled this thing very bad. It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done. But it’s a bad look for him (too) in my opinion.”
When James has been on the floor, he hasn't been overly promising. James has had his moments but overall, it's been a lackluster start to his season.
While he may not be ready for full-time in the NBA, the Lakers believe that he could eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level. James has shown strong defensive abilities and Los Angeles has been trying to hone in on those.
His offense remains a work in progress so James will need to show improvement there before he is given more of a green light. The Lakers are being patient with James so it will be up to him to take advantage of the opportunity.
The team may like him as a player but if he can't show more growth soon, they may have to may some tough decisions down the line.
