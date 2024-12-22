How Much Did Bronny James Score in South Bay Lakers G League Showcase Game?
Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers for a few reasons. Of course, a big reason was that so he could play with his father, LeBron James. That wasn't the only reason why the Lakers spent a second-round pick on him. They actually think he can develop into a decent player.
James came into the draft as someone who could develop into a big 3-and-D player. He has all of the skills to be a good defender because he slides his feet well and he is strong. While he's not overly tall at 6'3, his stoutness helps him stay in front of some good scorers.
Right now, James' best way to develop is to play in the G League. That's what he is doing, and he actually just recently played in a G League Showcase game. He plays for the South Bay Lakers and they were taking on the Osceloa Magic in that game.
James started for the Lakers and finished the game with six points against the Magic. He finished the game 3-7 shooting and 0-3 from deep. His three-point shooting is something that needs to improve in order for him to find his way onto an NBA roster. His offense needs the biggest improvement.
The best way for that offense to develop is for him to keep playing as many G League games as he can. He started off the G League season not playing in road games, which is probably detrimental to his overall development as a future NBA player. That's something that needs to change.
So far in the G League, James is averaging 13.4 points per game in seven G League games he's played. That average is buoyed by a 30-point performance. Most of his games haven't resulted in him being an offensive force, which isn't surprising. As is true with any young player, he needs reps.
Bronny James is a hard worker, and no one can dispute that. He has his father's work ethic. He wants to be truly great, but he doesn't have all of the natural talent that his dad does. If he stays in the G League for a couple of years, he legitimately has a shot to be a rotational player in the NBA.
Even though this wasn't James' best game, he can still build off this matchup. The best thing is that his team won, and that's what he cares about the most.
