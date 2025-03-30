Jeff Teague Reveals Surprising Top 4 NBA Players List
The NBA has been centered around the discussion of who the top players in the league are. Every year, the list seems to shift slightly as players evolve their games or take that next step to winning titles.
With this, almost everyone associated with the sport seems to have an opinion on the matter. Even former players have started to chime in on the players of today, having different takes on the subject.
Former NBA guard Jeff Teague has started weighing in on the league more often of late, and he provided his top players. Teague's list was a little surprising, and it showed his top four in the NBA currently.
Coming in the top spot is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Teague then ranked Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum, followed by Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Doncic, and the list is rounded out with current MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The list from Teague is pretty solid, but many will notice that Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing. Antetokounmpo is generally regarded as one of the best in the NBA today, so it was a little interesting that Teague kept him off the list, at least in the top-four of players.
Jokic is seen by many as the best player in the NBA, so it checks out for his placement on the list. The other three are all based on opinions, but Tatum has established himself as one of the top players in the game today.
The Celtics are coming off a title and could very well win another one this season. Tatum is the face of the franchise, so putting him in the No. 2 spot makes sense.
As for Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander, they can be flipped on any given night. But Gilgeous-Alexander may have an edge due to the year he is having.
Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to win his first MVP honor and has the Thunder clicking on all cylinders right now. But overall, this list is a little surprising but justified based on the ranking of the players.
