Kendrick Perkins Claims Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler Have Plan to Team Up on Suns
The NBA is consistently filled with drama and a lot of that comes from the star players that it has in the league. One of the biggest storylines around the league of late has been about Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and what the team will do with him.
Butler has asked the Heat for a trade and it seems that Miami will listen. Reportedly, Butler wants to head to the Phoenix Suns but a trade to Phoenix could be tricky.
Due to his heavy salary, a trade to any team is tough. But the Suns are a second apron team under the new CBA so they can only move one player in any deal.
That player would likely be guard Bradley Beal but so far, Miami has reportedly not been interested in taking Beal back. This leaves the two sides with a complicated matter but it seems that the stars of the teams are determined to make this happen.
Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins has claimed that both Durant and Butler want to team up in Phoenix. Perkins appeared on the Road Trippin Podcast and revealed his knowledge of the situation.
“From my sources... the Suns have a 2-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy... Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler... they'll both gonna sign contract extensions.”
If Butler were to end up in Phoenix, it would likely take a third team to make things happen. The issue is that the contract of Beal may be the worst in the entire NBA, creating some problems for the Suns.
While it seems that a trade of Butler could benefit all sides, it may have to wait. With his contract and the fact that he can be a free agent at the end of the season, Miami may be in no rush to deal him now.
Along with the Suns, the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies have all been mentioned as potential landing spots for Butler. It remains to be seen if the six-time All-Star will indeed be moved but his time in Miami is likely coming to an end.
More Ball Around news: Multiple NBA Alums Turning Heads in G League This Year
Bronny James Shockingly Receives Thousands of All-Star Votes
Shaquille O'Neal Rips Dwight Howard, 'A Jokester Can't Take a Joke'
Bronny James' Absence From G League in Mexico City Leaves Fans Disappointed