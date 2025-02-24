Kendrick Perkins Has One Big Issue With Grizzlies Being Title Contenders
Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins has built himself into one of the bigger media personalities in the basketball world since his retirement. Perkins isn't afraid to make his opinion known on any given subject and it's gotten him a ton of traction from fans.
While on NBA on ESPN, Perkins weighed in on the current state of the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis is in the midst of a rebound season and many see them as title contenders.
But Perkins isn't there yet and revealed his biggest issue with the team. Perkins took aim at All-Star center Jaren Jackson Jr. while praising guard Ja Morant.
""Jaren Jackson Jr. can't be your best player in a seven-game series. Ja Morant needs to be that guy."
Due to the star power on the roster, the Grizzlies have been able to overpower opponents and they are one of the better teams in the league. Both Morant and Jackson Jr. complement each other well but Morant will need to step up if Memphis wants to do anything come playoff time.
While Morant has had his share of incidents off-the-court, he is one of the more explosive players in the NBA when healthy. Morant will need to be his best self in the postseason for the Grizzlies to make any noise and this is Perkins' way of trying to get Morant to step up.
The Grizzlies star guard has averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Jackson Jr. has averaged 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game.
The duo can be special but the postseason will decide how they will be remembered in the league.
Currently, the Grizzlies hold a record of 37-20 for the season, sitting in second place within the tough Western Conference standings. Memphis has battled back from an injury-riddled season last year and they have reclaimed their status as contenders in the West.
