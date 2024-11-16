Lakers Guard Showing He May Be Too Good For G-League
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more interesting stories to start the new NBA season. Not only have they shown more fight and competitiveness on the floor but they've had some extra eyes on them due to rookie guard Bronny James being on the roster.
Los Angeles has had James shuffle between the pros and G-League, with more viewership heading toward the G-League due to his presence. However, James isn't the player that people should be paying attention to within the South Bay Lakers.
Instead, that is guard Quincy Olivari, who continues to post strong performance after strong performance. James has made all the headlines but it's been Olivari that has been the main watch for South Bay.
It's gotten to the point where many have now called for the Lakers to call him up. So far, Los Angeles has resisted but that could all change down the line.
On Friday night, Olivari continued his domination, dropping 33 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out five assists.
Olivari is currently on a two-way deal with the Lakers but has been showing his worth. In two games, he is averaging 28.0 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.
The young guard has even caught the attention of Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell even said that he believed he may be too good to be playing in the G-League.
“I just told him to stay humble,” Russell said of Olivari. “It honestly looked like he was too good for being out there, respectfully. But I know how that can get you high and then have a bad game and it gets you lower, that’s just what it is.
“So I just told him to stay even-keeled. All those guys dominated the game. Bronny was solid, Q obviously dominated, Max Lewis, [Armel Traore], all of those guys were effective. They look hungry. So just keeping that hunger.”
If Olivari keeps this up, the Lakers could eventually call him up. He is also shooting a high rate from beyond the 3-point line, knocking his attempts down at a 42.9 percent clip.
Los Angeles could use some extra help beyond the arch so Olivari could provide a spark. But for now, he just needs to focus on playing his game and the call-up to the Lakers will come down the line.
