LiAngelo Ball's New Hit Song 'Tweaker' Added to NBA2K
Over the past few months, a new song from former NBA guard LiAngel Ball has taken over the basketball world. The song 'Tweaker' from Ball has gone viral and made its way across the networks.
Well, NBA fans can now listen to the song on the soundtrack of NBA 2K25. The song was added to the soundtrack of the popular basketball video game.
The song from Ball has been a massive hit, with multiple NBA players weighing in on it. Ball even performed at the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco recently.
Read more: Fans React to LiAngelo Ball NBA All-Star Weekend Performance
While Ball's NBA career never panned out, it seems that his music career could work.
Read More: NBA Reportedly Targeting Real Madrid, Other Powers For European Expansion League
Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard, a rapper himself, commented on the song by Ball, calling it a 'slapper'.
“I rock with it, man,” Lillard said. “I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe.I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper. And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going. So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success … I’m happy for him, it’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere, much love to him."
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland also weighed in on this, saying that he enjoyed the song.
“I got the aux. You know we gonna bump Gelo,” Garland said. “Shout out to my boy Gelo, he got a banger — he got another one comin’ out Friday, I heard. So we gonna be in tune for that one.”
It seems that Ball has found something with his music and people have resonated with it. The former guard will continue to push forward and has already found a record label as well.
Read more Ball Around: 'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Shares Wild Kobe Bryant Story
His success off the court is something special and Ball has found his area of expertise.
More Ball Around news:
Gilbert Arenas Questions Double Standard About LeBron James and Michael Jordan
Longtime NBA Veteran Joins ESPN as Full-Time Analyst
Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Commits to USC to Play College Basketball
For more Ball Around news, head on over to Ball Around on SI.