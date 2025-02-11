Longtime NBA Center Daniel Theis is Leaving NBA for EuroLeague
After a tumultuous trade deadline that shook the core of the NBA, the landscape is increasingly different than it was a week ago as the dust settles from all the deals.
Players like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, DeAaron Fox, and so many other NBA stars are now making their way to new homes. With all these moves, there are many instances of a team winding up with a player that doesn't quite fit with their current squad as a result of a larger deal.
This creates a new category of trade deadline chaos as those players are waived or have their contracts bought out and now find themselves without a team.
This is the reality of eight-year center Daniel Theis. The 32-year-old from Germany chose to not keep bouncing around various teams and instead head to Europe.
As per Evan Sidery, his contract was bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder and he will be heading to Monaco to continue his basketball career.
Theis has had a productive NBA career thus far playing for five different franchises since the 2017-18 season, but there is a glaring need for centers in the NBA this season, especially with top contenders.
Although Theis' age and play didn't quite fit with Oklahoma City, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers — who have most notably traded for a young center only to have the deal get rescinded post-deadline — would have loved to sign a guy like Theis.
Theis reportedly wanted a deal and to play a larger role on a team than the NBA offers he received, and even turned down a more lucrative offer to play in Greece.
Theis has career averages of 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks over the course of his NBA tenure. He looks to significantly help a Monaco squad whose leading scorer is NBA alumni Mike James, putting up 15.3 points per game.
