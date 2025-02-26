Matt Barnes Admits Where LeBron James Was Better Than Kobe Bryant
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He owns a ton of league records and has four championships to his credit.
Once he became part of the Los Angeles Lakers, fans immediately started comparing him to Kobe Bryant. There are a lot of fans who think that Bryant is still better than James.
Despite all of the accomplishments that he has to his name, there are still plenty of fans and some in the NBA media who believe that Bryant is the better basketball player.
There is one former NBA player who thinks that James is better than Bryant in one area, and that is off the court. That former player is Matt Barnes.
Barnes still thinks that Bryant is the better basketball player.
"Just because I have Kobe ahead of Bron doesn't mean that I dislike Bron. I think Bron is f----- incredible, and for him to still be doing what he's done and the doors he's opened, and he's got his son on the team, and he's going to be the owner of the Vegas franchise when that s--- happens."
Barnes still thinks that what Bryant did on the basketball court is better than what James can do. To be honest, it's a pretty surprising take for him to have.
Barnes does say that he thinks Michael Jordan, James, and Bryant are all very close to each other in the top three greatest players of all time. He thinks that they are all worthy of being in the discussion.
James is the all-time leading scorer and has won a championship with three different franchises. There aren't many players whose resume stacks up with that.
James' resume is only rivaled by what Jordan was able to do. Any assertion that Bryant was close to him is a slap in the face to the legacy of both James and Jordan.
In his career, Bryant averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. So far in his career, James has averaged 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
