Metta Sandiford-Artest Compares West All-Star to Being Modern Day Pau Gasol
Former 17-year NBA small forward Metta Sandiford-Artest, known as Ron Artest and Metta World Peace in his playing days, recently reflected on how best resembled one of his many Hall fo Fame teammates, center/power forward Pau Gasol.
More Ball Around: Dwyane Wade Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis Led to Kidney Removal
Alongside 18-time All-Star Los Angeles shooting guard Kobe Bryant Gasol, a six-time All-Star, helped lead the Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals from the 2007-08 season (he was a trade deadline acquisition), winning it all in 2009 and 2010.
Sandiford-Artest joined L.A. in free agency ahead of its run to that 2010 championship. He and Gasol were teammates from 2009-13.
As he told NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson on a new episode of Robinson's "Scoop B Radio" podcast, Sandiford-Artest revealed that he sees Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Şengün — a solid passer, scorer and rebounder — as the closest contemporary comp to Gasol.
“I like the kid from Houston, Alperen Şengün,” Sandiford-Artest said. “The big center! I like him.”
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with Houston. In 46 bouts for the 32-15 Rockets, Şengün is logging averages of 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks a night.
More Ball Around: Will Jimmy Butler's Legacy with Heat be Affected by Dwyane Wade Comments?
“I like the way he plays and I like the way he carries himself," he said. "His court vision is crazy and so he’s one of my favorite guys to watch.”
Elsewhere during their chat, Sandiford-Artest revealed that he most enjoyed his play during his lone season in Houston, 2008-09. That year, he helped the Tracy McGrady/Yao Ming-era Rockets notch a 53-29 record and reach the second round, where they fell in seven games to Bryant and Gasol's Lakers. Sandiford-Artest posted averages of 17.1 points on .401/.399/.748 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals a night.
“I think ‘08-’09 specifically in that playoffs where the Houston Rockets were playing the Lakers,” Sandiford-Artest said.
“They don’t really show those highlights because they’re just gonna show how good I really was… but it showed how — it really showed how people just couldn’t guard me. They had NO chance!” Sandiford-Artest declared.
After losing to Los Angeles, Sandiford-Artest decided that if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. He joined L.A. the next season, and stayed there through the 2012-13 season. He played for his hometown New York Knicks in 2013-14 and for CBA team the Sichuan Blue Whales and EuroLeague squad Pallacanestro Cantù 2014-15, before returning to the Lakers for his final two NBA seasons, 2015-16 and 2016-17.
“Well, the Lakers version was good,” Sandiford-Artest added.
More Ball Around:
Former Nuggets Forward Signs with Turkish Club for Remainder of Season
Former Lakers Forward Playing Overseas Could Make NBA Comeback
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.