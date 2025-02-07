Nate Robinson Announces He Will Finally Receive Life-Saving Kidney Transplant
Former 11-year NBA point guard Nate Robinson provided some happy medical news on his personal Instagram account. The Slam Dunk champ revealed that he is set to get a life-saving kidney transplant on Friday.
"I’m here to celebrate and thank the LORD for all he has done in my life, today is the day I get my new kidney, thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement & love !!!" Robinson wrote, in part. "Ur a foo if you dnt believe in GOD and the miracles he performs !! Amen 🙏🏾"
Robinson was a super-athletic comet during his playing days, despite standing at all but a listed 5-foot-9 (he may have added an inch or two to that total).
Initially selected with the No. 21 overall pick out of Washington in the 2005 NBA Draft, the now-40-year-old spent his first four-and-a-half pro seasons with the New York Knicks. While there, he was a three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion from 2008-10. His most memorable moment was a spectacular flush over 6-foot-10 then-Orlando Magic Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard.
Robinson also exhibited a great sense of history and flair during his spectacular dunks. In another year's Slam Dunk competition, he brought out 5-foot-7 former NBA guard Spudd Webb and recreated his fellow pint-sized point guard's own Dunk Contest finish.
During his 2008-09 season, Robinson enjoyed his most prolific tenure ever. He averaged 17.2 points on .437/.325/.841 shooting splits, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across 74 contests (11 starts). Robinson finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting.
Robinson was subsequently flipped to a contending Boston Celtics club midway through the 2009-10 season, and became a key bench cog for that Hall of Fame-loaded squad's second run to the NBA Finals in three years. Led by All-Stars Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo, the Celtics ultimately fell to Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol's Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.
Robinson later played for the Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook-era Oklahoma City Thunder, the Stephen Curry/Monta Ellis-era Golden State Warriors, the Joakim Noah/Luol Deng-era Chicago Bulls (Derrick Rose was hurt and Jimmy Butler wasn't yet Jimmy Butler), the Denver Nuggets (Nikola Jokic was a rookie during Robinson's second season on the club), the Lob City-era L.A. Clippers and the Anthony Davis-era New Orleans Pelicans.
His most memorable non-Knicks stint transpired with Chicago. That year, he was a critical bench cog for Tom Thibodeau's injury-shorthanded Bulls. Robinson finished eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting for his efforts. With Rose hurt and Robinson dealing with the flu, he nevertheless helped propel the Bulls past a starrier, healthier Brooklyn Nets squad in a hard-fought first-round series. In the semifinals, Chicago fell to the Miami Heat in five games.
Across 12 playoff games for Chicago (eight starts), Robinson averaged 16.3 points on .436/.338/.756 shooting splits, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals a night.
Following his NBA tenure, Robinson went abroad and to the G League. He played for Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, the Philadelphia 76ers' NBAGL affiliate the Delaware 87ers, Venezuluan squad Guaros de Lara, and Lebanese club Homenetmen Beirut. He hung up his sneakers for good in 2018, although he did make a cameo during the 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game in Chicago, wearing his Bulls threads. He suited up against former Chicago All-Star power forward Horace Grant, a three-time champion during the team's '90s dynasty era, for the event.
In 618 career regular season games, Robinson holds averages of 11.0 points on .423/.360/.796 shooting splits, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals a night.
