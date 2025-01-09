NBA Stars Respond to LiAngelo Ball Song, 'It's a Slapper'
There has been a new song taking over the basketball world and it comes from LiAngelo Ball. It is called 'Tweaker' and has been one of the hottest beats around the basketball world.
Many players seem to enjoy it and some stars have taken notice of the song. The song has gone viral and has made a ton of noise around the community. Since dropping, it has nearly 4 million views on YouTube and has been widely praised by listeners.
Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard weighed in on the song with his honest opinion.
Lillard is a rapper himself so his opinion may hold more weight than anyone else's.
“I rock with it, man,” Lillard said. “I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe.I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper. And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going. So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success … I’m happy for him, it’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere, much love to him."
Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Darius Garland also weighed in on it and claimed that a new song would be out soon.
“I got the aux. You know we gonna bump Gelo,” Garland said. “Shout out to my boy Gelo, he got a banger — he got another one comin’ out Friday, I heard. So we gonna be in tune for that one.”
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also shared his opinion of the song. Some believed that Green was trolling Ball at first but the four-time NBA champion clearly was impressed with the song.
"Hey, that's knocking, I ain't even gon' lie," a clearly impressed Green said. "Alright, Gelo!"
Ball is the brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo. LiAngelo has Ball previously played in the G League for the Greensboro Swarm. The former guard has also played with the Hornets and Detroit Pistons in preseason games.
While his NBA career hasn't taken off, it seems that his rap career could be. The former guard is also scheduled to play at the festival Rolling Loud in March.
