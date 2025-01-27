Nick Young Believes a Surprising Hall of Famer Was More Dominant Than Shaq
NBA veteran Nick Young made another surprising claim that is making headlines.
Young has been all around the NBA in his 12 seasons including five seasons with the Washington Wizards, four with the Los Angeles Lakers, and brief stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets. He even won a championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
Nowadays, Young is trying his hand at the basketball media world as a consistent guest on fellow NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas' podcast 'Gil's Arena.'
The basketball world is known for its' constant debates, but the 12-year-veteran seemed to throw gasoline on the flames of Hall of Famer discussions with his latest statement.
"Tim Duncan was more dominant than Shaq who wanna debate"
Shaquille O'Neal, an NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion, is known unofficially as the game's most dominant player.
Tim Duncan, a fellow Hall of Famer and five-time champion, had a different nickname: The Big Fundamental.
O'Neal and Duncan had very different styles of play, and very different career arcs.
Duncan, the No. 1 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs, joined a team with future Hall of Famer David Robinson on the roster. Robinson was able to help mold Duncan early in his career on Duncan's way to winning the Rookie of the Year award, and his first of five NBA titles in his sophomore year.
O'Neal had a different kind of NBA upbringing. He was also a No. 1 overall draft choice but to the Orlando Magic. His playoff success wouldn't come until he made his way to the Lakers.
Despite the move to L.A., O'neal had to wait until the emergence of his future Hall of Famer teammate in Kobe Bryant. Starting in the 1999-00 season, the duo won three consecutive titles, with the big man winning three straight Finals MVP awards.
Duncan, as his nickname would insinuate, had longstanding success with minimal flash or flare. Also won Finals MVP in his first three championship wins, those instead came in the 1998-99 season, 2002-03 season, and the 2004-05 campaign.
As the numbers stack up, Duncan finished his 18-year career, all with the Spurs, averaging 20.6 points,11.4 rebounds, 50 percent shooting, five championships, and three Finals MVPs.
O'Neal ended his 17-year career playing on a total of six teams, a 24.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game average on 56 percent shooting average. He finished with four championships, and three Finals MVPs.
