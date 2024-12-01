Pat Riley Picks Favorite Superstar NBA Team He's Ever Coached
No one means more to the game of basketball than NBA Hall of Famer and champion Pat Riley.
Riley is iconic in every sense of the word in the game of basketball, especially in the NBA. He is a winner by all accounts, whether as a player, coach, or executive.
The 79-year-old has been involved in almost 25 percent of all NBA finals appearances. No one can refute his influence on the Miami Heat or his time as a coach for the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Riley has coached many great teams, but none may be better than his showtime Lakers. In a recent appearance on The OGs Show, the podcast hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Riley was asked, “Your Heat vs. your Lakers at their peak, who wins?”
Riley was as blunt as he could be.
“I’ll be very honest with you,” he replied. “I think the ‘Showtime’ team of Scott, Cooper, Magic, Worthy, and Kareem. Those five guys.”
“It would be hard for any other five to beat them. I say this because of the greatness of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,” explained the ex-Lakers tactician, who then explained into what made the legendary center so impressive, saying, “He was the one guy you could not guard. You could double him, but you could not stop him.”
Riley was a major catalyst for the Lakers dynasty in the 1980s. Riley won six championships with the organization, four as a head coach, one as an assistant, and one as a player.
Riley laid the foundation for the Lakers' play style, laying the groundwork for one of the most successful figures in NBA history. His approach to fast-break offense revolutionized the game, making the Lakers one of the more dynamic and exciting teams in the 1980s.
As the Lakers' head coach, Riley recorded a 533-194 (.733) record in the regular season and a 102-47 (.685) clip in the playoffs. In each of his nine seasons at the helm, the Lakers won 50-plus games, including five campaigns of 60-plus. Riley was named NBA Coach of the Year in his final season coaching the Lakers in 1989-90.
Riley's time with the Lakers alone gets him inducted into the Hall of Fame, but he did so much more for the game of basketball and the organizations he's been part of.
Although his Heat teams were great, including the 2006 champions, they don't compare to his 1980 Lakers.
More Ball Around: Former NBA Star Tim Hardaway Chimes in on GOAT Debate