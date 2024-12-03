Paul Pierce Claims 2008 Celtics Would Mentally Break Current Boston Team
Hall of Fame former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce has massive pride in his 2008 championship-era squad, which won 66 contests before claiming the 2008 title. That year, the 10-time All-Star welcomed fellow future Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to TD Garden, and together they immediately turned around what had been a lottery team. Boston would go on to appear in two NBA Finals across three seasons, and the club's success cemented Pierce's legacy as an all-time league great.
So it is of course understandable that Pierce continues to ride hard for his era of the Celtics.
During a recent appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," the 6-foot-7 swingman proclaimed that his 2007-08 Celtics would beat the 2024-25 vintage, the reigning league champs.
LeBatard opened with a provocating salvo, claiming the current club is better than Pierce's 2008 champion Celtics were.
"I don't know, we don't know [that the current Celtics are better than his Celtics]. It's damn close, I ain't gonna lie. This team is really good," Pierce acknowledged. "But I will tell you this: our team, I don't know, we knew how to break teams mentally. So what we lacked in skill versus them, we had in will."
The 2023-24 Celtics went 64-18 in the regular season before sprinting through the playoffs, 16-3, to win their record-breaking 18th title — their first since Pierce's Celtics. The modern Boston squad is much more attuned to this era of NBA basketball. All seven of their best players can shoot from outside at volume, while six of those stars (reserve point guard Payton Pritchard being the exception) are above-average, versatile defenders. All-NBA Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum is currently in the midst of his best season yet individually, and appears to be a top contender for his first MVP.
"We're gonna turn it into a bar fight, you know what I'm saying?" Pierce said. "This ain't gonna be no finesse sort of thing, this is gonna be body blow by body blow."
Pierce's Celtics hung their hats on defense, led on that end by Garnett, who won Defensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.
"Listen, when you start getting guys in foul trouble in the first quarter and they foul out — listen, I've been known to break a few wills, send some of them from Cleveland to Miami," Pierce said, joking about Boston's eliminations of LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers from the 2008 and 2010 playoffs. James departed Cleveland in free agency for the Miami Heat after that second playoff series loss.
