Real Madrid Targeting Longtime NBA Point Guard
On Dec. 5, LDLC ASVEL defeated Real Madrid, led by Theo Maledon who would go on to win MVP. Maledon finished that matchup with 23 points, seven assists, and two rebounds. As a result, Real Madrid has Maledon as one of their main targets to go after in the EuroLeague.
Maledon has an extensive playing career, making his pro debut at just the age of 16. He joined ASVEL in 2018 playing three seasons, during which he was a favorite to win EuroLeague Rising Star. He averaged seven points, 2.1 rebounds, and two assists per game. He also recorded a career-high 20 points against Le Mans Sarthe.
In 2020, Maledon joined the NBA being drafted as the 34th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. He would then be immediately traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, signing a contract the very next day. He had a solid rookie season averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Unfortunately, he was waived in 2022 and picked up by the Charlotte Hornets.
The 23-year-old went on to play for the Phoenix Suns, resign with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract, before finally landing in the NBA G-League with the Valley Suns. On August 14, Maledon resigned with ASVEL, and officially made his return back to the EuroLeague.
Since returning, Maledon has been having an exceptional season. According to MARCA Los Blancos also had their eyes on the former NBA guard, but failed to meet the financial demands of ASVEL. There was reportedly even a ”potential second attempt” that would be ”connected with trading out Xavier Rathan-Mayes to reduce the transfer cost,“ as revealed by Matteo Andreani.
Now, the French guard is playing confidently with ASVEL, he’s averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in the 2024-25 installment of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. In his 16 appearances, he’s displayed notable ability with ASVEL having been awarded with three MVP trophies already.
Maledon is now the talk of the EuroLeague, as Real Madrid is putting together tangible offers that would send him to Spain. Real Madrid is looking to strengthen their backcourt and believe Maledon is just the guy for the job.
Real Madrid reportedly “offered a buyout plus guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, with the intention of locking up Maledon with a multi-year deal.”
