Shaquille O'Neal Believes Steph Curry Deserves NBA GOAT Consideration
There have been a lot of great players in the history of the NBA. With so many great players, it's very hard to determine who the greatest player of all time is.
For most people, it's a battle between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Those two players have accomplished more than most of the players who have ever played in the NBA.
That doesn't mean that other players don't have an argument to be considered the GOAT, though. There are plenty of other players who have played a lot of really good games.
Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal believes that another player deserves to have his name mentioned more in that conversation. He thinks that Stephen Curry should get more recognition in that debate.
'You know the way he plays the game, how he plays the game, I mentioned on our show that, should at least put his name in the conversation."
Another thing that is in favor of Curry in this debate is the fact that he changed how the game of basketball is played. The league started shooting more threes once they saw how effective he was at it.
Curry is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. No one is even close to hitting as many threes as he has over the course of his career.
Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles and has them in contention to win another one this year. He is still in the tail end of his prime, which shows his longevity as a player.
O'Neal is one of the best players in the history of basketball as well. He played with some others, Kobe Bryant and James. He understands what greatness looks like.
The only way that Curry would get some real look as the GOAT is if he is somehow able to win one more title at the end of his career. That means sometime in the next couple of years.
In his career, Curry has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
