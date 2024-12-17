Sparks Star Rookie Lands Wildcard Spot for Unrivaled Basketball League
WNBA star and former Los Angeles Sparks lottery pick Cameron Brink has signed a multi-year deal with Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women's basketball league.
Brink announced on Tuesday via X.
Brink will slot into the wild-card spot on the Lunar Owls in their six-player squad. While the Owls received a new player on the squad, and a good one at that, Brink will not participate until 2026 as she continues to recover from a torn ACL.
According to Unrivaled.basketball, it is an "innovative 3v3 professional women’s basketball league founded by two current U.S. Olympians, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league will feature six teams, with six players on each team. The inaugural season will be in January 2025 in Miami."
The league will begin on Jan. 17 in Miami. The game will be played on a compressed full court (70x50 feet). The league is also setting a record with the highest average salaries in women's sports history. According to the website, all 36 initial payers will receive equal ownership.
Brink is just one of the many tremendous ball players who will participate in this league, which also includes Angel Reese, Kate Martin, Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Chelsea Gray.
Brink entered her rookie season with high hopes, but it ended abruptly. She played in only 15 games before suffering the significant knee injury during a game in June.
She was just finding her groove before the injury, as she finished the season averaging 7.5 points on 39.8 percent from the field, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game.
Although Brink struggled offensively, she was her usual self on defense, as she did not struggle on that end of the court. Her 2.3 blocks per game were the second-highest in the WNBA behind WNBA MVP of the La Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson.
While Indiana Fever All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark received all the national headlines and news, and deservedly so, Brink is no slouch herself. The Sparks selected her with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She was well on her way to being a part of the WNBA Rookie of the Year discussion before the injury.
