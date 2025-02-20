Tim Hardaway Shares His Top Three Chicago-Born Guards of All Time
Tim Hardaway is one of the best guards to play the game of basketball. He played for five different franchises and made five All-Star teams during the 1990s.
Hardaway also made five All-NBA teams, including a First-team All-NBA team in the 1997 season. He's in the Hall of Fame because of how good of an NBA career he had.
Hardaway is from the city of Chicago, which is a very basketball-rich talent city. There have been a lot of great players who have come from that city.
Chicago is one of the cities that has produced some of the best players in the history of the league. They have great high school talent every single year.
It can be tough to decide who the best players ever to come from Chicago are. Recently, Hardaway was on Gilbert Arenas' show and was asked to name his top three guards from Chicago.
Hardaway decided to put Isiah Thomas on top of the list while putting himself second. Derrick Rose was third on his list, despite being the only one of the three to win an MVP.
Thomas is another player who is in the Hall of Fame and is certainly one of the best players ever. He made 12 All-Star teams and five All-NBA teams.
Thomas also won two championships, something that neither Hardaway nor Rose were able to accomplish. Neither one of them won a single title.
Hardaway decided to place himself second. He certainly had a lot of accomplishments in the league, but that might be a bit high.
Rose is the youngest MVP ever, so he got the third spot. Rose only made three All-Star teams and one All-NBA team because of the myriad of injuries he had in his career.
Hardaway mentioned that Dwayne Wade is not technically from Chicago because he is from a suburb as the reason for not putting him on the list. Wade would dispute that, but Hardaway said you need to be from the South or West side in order to be considered.
It's certainly an interesting list. Wade should definitely be on there instead of Hardaway, though.
