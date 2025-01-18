Top 5 G League Standouts Who Deserve NBA Minutes
The NBA G League is a hot-bed of talent for the NBA.
Although a player is probably not growing up with dreams of making it to the G League, as opposed to the glamorous NBA lifestyle we see of money, success, and lavish pregame outfits, it is sometimes a necessity for a professional basketball player.
The G League is integral for both newcomers who went undrafted out of college, draft picks who need to further develop before their leap to the NBA, and even NBA veterans looking for a chance to get back to the league.
Due to this eclectic group of NBA hopefuls, G League basketball sometimes proves to bring out a more competitive, do-or-die style of play due to some players who are literally here on the last legs of a professional basketball dream.
Although there are many deserving players already, here are five players who have shown they are ready to make a full-time jump into the NBA.
1. Bryce McGowens - Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers Affiliate)
In 14 games this season for the Remix, McGowens is averaging 27.5 points per game, which is good for second among all G League players this year.
McGowens is a former 2022 second-round pick after a collegiate career at the University of Nebraska. In two seasons for the Charlotte Hornets, he averaged 5.2 points per game in about 16 minutes of action per game.
Especially on a rebuilding team like Portland, further developing the bucket-getting McGowens would be a great move as they look to the future of their franchise.
2. Josh Christopher - Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat Affiliate)
Christopher is putting up 26.4 points per game on 47 percent shooting in his 17 games with the Skyforce.
The former 2021 first round pick is also a fiend on defense averaging 2.2 steals per contest.
Miami, currently 10th in the league in steals, could use a defensive anchor, especially with all the Jimmy Butler uncertainty in recent weeks.
3. Oscar Tshiebwe - Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz Affiliate)
Tshiebwe is leading the league with 17.1 rebounds per game, four higher than anyone else in G League contention.
The six-foot-eight forward/center is also adding 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
Although on a current two-way deal, the Jazz are linked to a lot of teams before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. If Utah does in fact follow through with the reported fire sale, Tshiebwe can get meaningful NBA minutes soon.
4. Isaiah Stevens - Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat Affiliate)
Another Skyforce member with NBA talent is dime-dropping point guard Isaiah Stevens, averaging 10.8 assists per game.
The undrafted rookie from Colorado State is also adding 13.3 points and 1.6 steals and is quickly showing that his raw talent might soon be polished enough for a shot at the NBA.
To bring up the Jimmy Butler situation once more, there is so much uncertainty in the Heat's future, so why not start planning for it by doubling down on young talent?
5. T.J. Warren - Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks Affiliate)
Warren is remembered for dropping an NBA-Bubble-high of 53 points back in August of 2020. He has enjoyed a nine-year NBA career.
In the G League, he averages 25 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game through 15 contests.
The Knicks are major contenders this year, but just because Warren plays on the Knicks affiliate, doesn't mean he can only be signed to that NBA team.
Sure, Warren would provide great veteran assistance on a championship contender, but even if there is no current fit on the Knicks, there are many NBA teams that will benefit from a seasoned hooper like Warren.
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.