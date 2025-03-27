Two-Time All-Star Makes Surprising Pick For NBA GOAT
The greatest basketball player of all time conversation is a fascinating one. For most, it comes down to either Michael Jordan or LeBron James taking that crown.
Both of them are two of the most skilled players in the history of the league. They both have won a lot of NBA championships and hold some of the most prestigious records in the NBA.
It has been almost 25 years since Jordan last played in the NBA. Meanwhile, James is still playing at a very high level at the age of 40, and he might do so for a couple of more years.
Read more: NBA Owners Vote to Launch Pro Basketball League in Europe
Former NBA player Victor Oladipo has a different choice. The former All-NBA player with the Indiana Pacers thinks that Stephen Curry needs to get more recognition as the GOAT.
"I would consider him to be the best ever...and I would consider him that because he's supposed to be playing golf bro. Look at him. He's supposed to be playing golf. He out there, and he Himalaya out there. He's changed the game completely."
Curry is already considered the best shooter of all time, which makes sense. The way that he stretches the defense is something that no one else in the history of the league has ever been able to do.
He did change the way that the NBA plays basketball. Teams are taking more threes now than ever before because of the influence that Curry had on the league.
More Ball Around news: Multiple Former Players Call Out Brandon Jennings Over Ridiculous NBA Claims
Oladipo had to guard Curry, and he remarks how hard that is to do. There really is no defense that can completely shut him down.
Not only did Curry change how basketball is played, but he has the championships to prove it. He has four titles in his career, and his hoping to win a fifth this year.
Curry is not in the same discussion as Jordan and James despite the fact that the Warriors beat James and the Cavs for three of those titles that Curry has.
In his career so far, Curry is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
More Ball Around on SI news: Bronny James Shines With Career-High Performance in G League
Patrick Beverley Offers Bold Prediction on Cavaliers Playoff Chances
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.