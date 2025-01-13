Unrivaled League Already Having Huge Impact on WNBA Free Agency
The new Unrivaled basketball league is set to kick off the season on January 17.
36 of the WNBA’s best players have been divided up into six teams to compete in 3x3 matchups for nine weeks.
Unrivaled was co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who explained that the league was created to give players in the W an alternative domestic option to continue playing basketball in the offseason, rather than traveling overseas.
Collier expressed Unrivaled is not in competition with the WNBA, but they aim to complement the W by showcasing the league’s best talent in the offseason, generating anticipation for upcoming seasons.
Although the league is presented as an ally with the WNBA, individual WNBA teams could start to see a negative impact resulting from the Unirivaled league, specifically in relation to free agency. Players who don’t typically play together in the WNBA season are teaming up in the offseason, showing them what it would be like if they made a team switch in the W.
Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally recently shared she’s been working with the Wings organization to help find her a new home.
”I’m working with them together to find a next home for me,” she said. “I’ve already played my last game in Dallas.”
Talks of the New York Liberty are circling the internet as Sabally rejoins her former Oregon teammate Sabrina Ionescu. Not to mention, Sabally’s sister Nyara is also a member of the New York Liberty, and Satou has already expressed her desire to team up with her younger sister before she retires from the league.
WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas commented on the impact Unrivaled has on the WNBA free agency.
"Right now you get to play with different players that aren't your usual teammates. Free agency is free agency. You have to separate the two. Who knows what's going to happen in these upcoming weeks.
As of now, there are several unrestricted free agents competing in the Unrivaled League, but many of those players have stated their focus right now is on their upcoming debut season that begins in mid-January.
“My focus right now is to continue to develop my game and my skills,” Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington said. “Hopefully teams will see that and my team obviously knows that. We’ll see where it takes us.”
More Ball Around: Blake Griffin Gets Brutally Honest About Reality of 'Lob City' Clippers Chemistry