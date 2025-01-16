Unrivaled President Says Surprise Player Has Been 'Off The Charts' in Preseason
Interest in women's sports is at an all-time high right now. That is especially true for women's basketball.
The rise of Caitlin Clark has really fueled interest in women's basketball and the WNBA in the last year or so. Ratings are higher than they have ever been, as is attendance.
Everyone involved in women's basketball is trying to figure out how to best take advantage of the new interest. That's the premise behind the new league Unrivaled.
Unrivaled is a brand-new women's basketball league that will start on Friday and is a brand of three-on-three basketball. It's a league that will feature some great stars of the WNBA as well.
The league is trying to pay their stars what they are worth in order to garner further interest. That is the job of Alex Bazzell, the President of Unrivaled.
When asked about some players who might surprise in the league, Bazzell had some good things to say about Rae Burrell, a guard for the Los Angeles Sparks.
“Rae Burrell has kind of been off the charts early,” Bazzell said. “Not to say she’s not also a great player in the WNBA. It’s why she’s here. We targeted the best of the best. But I think this game is even further built for her versatility, and her length, and her skill level.”
Burrell is one of the young players in Unrivaled who is hoping that her good play can get her some more recognition in the WNBA.
Bazzell Seems to think that the three-on-three format will really help her showcase the skills that she has. She's also a very young player, so this will be good experience for her.
“She’s constantly in conversations in the coach’s office like, ‘Wow, we didn’t realize she was going to be this impactful this early — because she’s also a pretty young player,” Bazzell said of the 24-year-old.
Unrivaled is hoping that they can showcase these women even further in a way that will get more fans interested in women's basketball. It seems like an additive league that will only help push interest in the WNBA once the summer rolls around.
Burrell averages 4.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in her young career.
