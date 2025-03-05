Vernon Maxwell Reveals Only Player He Hated Guarding More Than Michael Jordan
Former two-time Houston Rockets champion combo guard Vernon Maxwell was instantly one of the great guests on longtime former NBA wings Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' must-listen "All The Smoke" podcast, full of piping-hot takes aplenty.
More Ball Around: Kendrick Perkins Rejects Idea Nikola Jokic is NBA's Best Player
Perhaps the spiciest angle Maxwell had was his thesis that late former New Jersey Nets All-Star swingman Drazen Petrovic, not Hall of Fame former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan, was his most annoying cover defensively.
"Never seen anything like him before," Maxwell said. "I'd rather guard motherf---ing Black Jesus, Michael Jordan, than motherf---er right there. That's how bad it was for me and that motherf---er. This motherf---er used to give me buckets. I used to be so frustrated. I couldn't stop this motherf---er. I mean you can't give this motherf---er an inch."
Following a successful run with Real Madrid, Petrovic joined the NBA in 1989-90 as a 25-year-old rookie, and made a quick splash as a versatile scorer. During his fourth and final season in the league, 1992-93, he was an All-NBA Third Team honoree with New Jersey, having posted averages of 22.3 points on .518/.449/.870 shooting splits, 3.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals a night.
"Yeah man, I'm trying to tell you, that motherf---er [would give me nightmares," Maxwell joked.
He tragically died in a car accident on June 7, 1993, in Bavaria. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was just 28 years old and in the prime of his life and career.
More Ball Around: Dirk Nowitzki Reveals Why Luka Doncic Invited Him to Lakers Debut
Maxwell was selected with the No. 47 pick in the 1988 NBA Draft out of Florida, and enjoyed an extended 13-year pro career with the San Antonio Spurs, Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Seattle SuperSonics, and Dallas Mavericks.
He won his two titles as the starting shooting guard for the Dikembe Mutombo-led Rockets in 1994 and 1995. Over the course of 855 regular season games (497 starts), the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.8 points on .398/.320/.733 shooting splits (remember, this was a different era and he was a defender first), 3.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals a night.
More Ball Around:
Carmelo Anthony Pitches Radical Changes for NBA All-Star Game
Unrivaled's Laces BC Land WNBA All-Star in Massive Signing
Fans React to LiAngelo Ball's NBA All-Star Weekend Performance
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI.