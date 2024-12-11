Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady Approved for Part Ownership for Buffalo Bills
While the NBA season is underway, most eyes are currently on the NFL, which is set to hit the postseason in just a few short weeks.
One of the top teams in the NFL right now is the Buffalo Bills. Led by quarterback and MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, the Bills have clinched a spot in the postseason by claiming the best record in the AFC East.
Now, it seems that Buffalo will be adding some basketball legends to its front office.
According to a report from Evan Sidery of Forbes, NBA Hall of Famers and Toronto Raptors legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady have been approved for part ownership of the Bills.
"Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady have been approved as minority owners of the Buffalo Bills," Sidery said. "Owner Terry Pegula said Carter and McGrady will help assist in growing the Bills’ market in Toronto."
The eight other limited partners announced are Rob Palumbo (Co-managing partner of Accel-KKR), Sue McCollum (CEO and owner of Eagle Brand Sales and Double Eagle Distributing), Theresia Gouw (Co-founder and managing partner of Acrew Capital), Rob Ward (Co-founder, general partner of Meritech Capital), Mike Joo (COO, Global Corporate & Investment Banking and Head of North America Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of America), Tom Burger (Co-founder and managing partner of Gridiron Capital), and Jozy Altidore (Former US National Team Soccer Player and MLS Champion).
"This has been an incredible journey to add such an impressive and diverse group of limited partners along with a reputable private equity partner in Arctos that has an extensive track record of success with professional sports franchises," Bills owner Tery Pegula said.
"They all have all achieved high levels of success in their respective industries and we're grateful for their interest in our team, our sport, and the future of the Buffalo Bills. Most of them have a personal attachment with our team, Western New York or Southern Ontario which was a very important factor to me."
This marks the second time McGrady has been involved with a sports team outside of basketball, having been an initial investor in the Biloxi Shuckers, a Minor League Baseball team.
Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA, his first six of which were with the Raptors. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star and won Rookie of the Year in 1999 and the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.
McGrady was a seven-time NBA All-Star who was the NBA Scoring Champion in 2003 and 2004 with the Orlando Magic.
