Warriors Legend Tim Hardaway Calls Out Jimmy Butler Over Contract Drama
The Golden State Warriors pulled off one of the biggest trades in the NBA at the trade deadline this season. They landed six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat following weeks of trade drama.
Butler is a great get for the Warriors and he gives this team an extra edge that they were lacking. However, not everyone in the Golden State family seems to be on board with the trade of Butler.
Former Warriors guard Tim Hardaway had some choice words about Butler, calling him a baby.
"I've been telling folks, you know for the last week, especially here. I didn't agree what what he was doing, you're under contract. You, you a baby, you know you're a crybaby because they said no to you. We used to get said no to us all the time and we used to know how to take it, it is what it is."
Many were critical of how Butler went about his trade demands with the Heat and he was suspended multiple times by the team. Miami looked around for a trade partner for weeks, with many teams wary to add him to their locker room.
Butler has earned a reputation around the league as a tough player but he has also caused issues everywhere he has gone. This made trading him harder for the Heat but the Warriors felt like he was the missing piece to their title quest.
Warriors forward Draymond Green has even gone as far as to say that Golden State is winning the title this season with Butler in the mix. Green aired his thoughts during the TNT pregame show before the NBA All-Star Game.
"Since he's been here, we've walked into every game, thinking and believing we're gonna win that game, and that goes a long way in this league...so he's brought back that belief and I think we're gonna win the championship. I said, I think we're gonna win a championship but I lied, we are going to win the championship. It's going to happen."
Butler certainly adds more firepower to this team but Hardaway does have a point. The star acted poorly in dealing with the Heat but all that is in the past and he is looking forward to helping the Warriors get back on top of the NBA world.
