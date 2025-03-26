Warriors Stars' Play Reminds Steve Kerr of Legendary Bulls Teammates
Since six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler landed with the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster deadline trade, the club has emerged as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.
While Butler's ability to draw contact at the free throw line and his passing acumen have helped unlock 11-time All-Star point guard Stephen Curry a bit offensively, the 35-year-old former Miami Heat star has enjoyed a surprisingly lethal run on the other side of the floor with another geriatric (for the NBA, anyway) former All-Star, Warriors power forward Draymond Green.
More Ball Around: Draymond Green Reveals Details on NSFW Altercation with Karl-Anthony Towns
Their head coach, Steve Kerr, cited the single most lethal defensive wing duo of all time in trying to find an apt comparison for Green and Butler's abilities.
"Pippen and Jordan," Kerr told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN when asked about finding a historic defensive tandem for the terrific twosome. "Just incredible intelligence and athleticism combined with versatility. There's definitely some of that."
Kerr won three straight championships as a reserve shooting guard alongside Chicago Bulls Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from 1996 through 1998. Jordan and Pippen won three additional titles from 1991-93, pre-Kerr. Jordan was a nine-time All-Defensive First Teamer and the 1988 Defensive Player of the Year, while Pippen was an eight-time All-Defensive First Teamer.
Green, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, is an eight-time All-Defensive Teamer himself and seems likely to add another appearance this season. It appears the addition of Butler has reinvigorated him, too.
More Ball Around: Australia's NBL Ownership Could Undergo Hostile Takeover
A five-time All-Defensive Teamer, Butler is no slouch on offense, either. Through his first 19 games as a Warrior, the 6-foot-7 Marquette product averaged 17.6 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 84.8 percent shooting from the charity stripe (while getting to the foul line 7.9 times a night), along with 6.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals a night.
At 41-30, the Warriors are currently the West's No. 6 seed, and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 contests. Golden State is just three games behind the 45-28 Denver Nuggets for the conference's No. 3 seed, however. With Butler and Green's help, they may be able to get there by year's end.
More Ball Around:
James Dolan Reveals Why Knicks Backed Off Trade for Prime Vince Carter
Two NBL Teams to Play Pelicans in NBA Preseason Games Next Fall
Charles Barkley Slams Mavericks For Increasing Ticket Prices Following Luka Doncic Trade
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.