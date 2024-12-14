Watch Shaq and Stephen A Smith Fail Miserably in Head to Head 3 Point Contest
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and longtime NBA personality Stephen A. Smith competed in a head to head 3-point contest and both of them would probably want their attempts back. Neither of the two could hit anything and it was a miserable effort in the event.
Smith has been covering the NBA for years but never was able to play at a high level. Smith has been a respected member of the NBA media for a longtime so seeing him play like this certainly was entertaining.
O'Neal was never a 3-point shooter during his playing days so it makes sense why he would be so bad in this contest. The former big man played mainly inside before the NBA shifted to more of an outside-in style of play.
The former star has been critical of how the NBA has been in recent times, saying that the NBA isn't the same. O'Neal provided his thoughts on the league, blaming the Golden State Warriors for the emphasis on 3-point shooting.
The NBA has seen a ratings decrease and multiple players have weighed in on why that could be.
“It’s down because we’re looking at the same thing,” O’Neal said. “Everybody is running the same plays…Steph Curry and those guys messed it up. I don’t mind Golden State back in the day shooting threes, but every team isn’t a 3-point shooter. So why everybody has the same strategy? I think it makes the game boring.”
“The game has already been perfect ever since Naismith created it,” he claimed. “This new era of humans f–ked it up… Golden State came in and changed it and you made a great point, it’s a copycat league. Everybody wants to be Steph Curry, but everybody’s not Steph Curry and that’s why viewership is down. But these dudes, they need to wake up because if viewership is down, the money is gonna come down.”
If these types of events continue to be popular, we may see more. But for now, we can enjoy O'Neal and Smith taking some horrible shot attempts in this competition.
