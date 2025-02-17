Where Does Mac McClung Rank All-Time in All-Star Slam Dunk History?
The legend of Mac McClung grew stronger last weekend as he became the first-ever three-peat Slam Dunk Contest champion.
What adds to the excitement of the 6-foot-2 dunker is that he has only played in five NBA games over the last three seasons.
Currently, on the NBA G League's Osceola Magic, the Orlando Magic's affiliate, McClung is in the midst of averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game and trying to solidify a spot in the NBA that isn't just during the All-Star break.
With all the criticism of the Slam Dunk Contest in years past, it is only fitting that a G League player is the one to win it and do it three times in a row.
There was a time, believe it or not, that the Slam Dunk Contest had All-Stars begging to get on the lineup and show their skills. There was also a time when the All-Star game itself was full of intensity and purpose.
Perhaps these are all factors that led to McClung's All-Star weekend rise. With the format of the game itself constantly changing format and trying to find one that compliments the players as well as television ratings, the only constant from 2023 to this past weekend was McClung.
In terms of all-time ranking, we can't let a recency bias or lack-of-All-Star-Game-effort bias get in the way. It also wouldn't do McClung any justice as he deserves to be up there with the best dunkers of our generation.
McClung didn't dunk from the free throw line like Michael Jordan, nor get his elbow into the rim like Vince Carter, but for the current generation of basketball enjoyers, he has wowed with his incredible vertical and jaw-dropping twists mid-air. It would be near impossible, and slightly disregarding of McClung's talents to hold him to the standards of these Hall of Famers.
As he re-did classic dunks from the 2010s like dunking over a Kia vehicle (an homage to Blake Griffin) and jumping over someone spinning in a hoverboard (an Aaron Gordon recreation), it felt very fitting about where he ranks in the contest's history.
He's not Jordan, but he wasn't trying to be. He isn't Vince Carter either. McClung cemented himself as the best dunker of the modern era, and with some of the reactions from superstars around the league, he may be the one to revive the contest altogether.
