WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Received Multiple Threats From Man Charged With Felony Stalking
A man has been charged with the felony stalking of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark. A 55-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Indianapolis.
The man allegedly sent Clark numerous sexually charged messages on social media and made threats to her.
In a report by ESPN, Indianapolis police first made contact with Micheal Lewis on Jan. 8. Lewis later told police that he reportedly believed he was in an imaginary relationship with Clark.
Lewis continued to send messages to Clark. ESPN released some of the messages.
"Been driving around your house 3x a day," Lewis messaged to Clark, according to court documents. "But don't call the law just yet, the publc is allowed to drive by gainbridge..aka Caitlin's Fieldhouse."
"I'm getting tickets. I'm sitting behind the bench," read another message.
"They said I was sending threatening texts..but the only though on my mind was....CAITLIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNN," read another.
Lewis has been banned from both Hinkle Fieldhouse and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Fever play at both arenas during the WNBA season.
Police were told that it was a "joke" and Lewis meant nothing by it. But the messages continued.
"It's an imagination, fantasy type thing and it's a joke, and it's nothing to do with threatening," Lewis told police, according to the court documents.
This is obviously a scary situation but thankfully it seems that the police are handling it the best way that they can. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears released a statement regarding the matter.
"It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't," Mears said. "In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence.
"We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sheriff's Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend's arrest."
Clark put together one of the more impressive seasons for a rookie in WNBA history. With all the hype surrounding her, the guard was able to withstand it and simply let her game on the court do the talking.
The Fever are expected to start up their new season in May against the Chicago Sky. The reigning Rookie of the Year will look to step up here game even more in her sophomore season.
