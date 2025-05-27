Orlando Magic Projected to Target Colorado State Standout
The Orlando Magic are projected to draft Colorado State star Nique Clifford with the 16th overall pick in ClutchPoints' latest mock draft.
Clifford is an NBA-ready prospect who could go in the mid-to-late first round of the NBA Draft.
The 23-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his senior season at Colorado State. He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
Clifford is an older prospect, which may lead teams in the lottery to pass on him for younger players with more potential.
However, a team like the Magic, who are looking to add rotational players around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, could use a rookie like Clifford, who will contribute right away.
Clifford is a solid defender, having been named to the MWC All-Defensive team and earning All-MWC honors twice, as well as winning the MWC Tournament MVP.
He is also a quality shooter and playmaker, and his rebounding stood out for his position.
Clifford's all-around game makes him an ideal pick for a team that wants to contend right away, as he may be the most NBA-ready player in the draft.
