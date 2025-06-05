St. John's Rick Pitino Responds to Knicks Coaching Buzz
St. John’s and New York Knicks fans who turned in early Wednesday night went to sleep thinking there was a possibility, no matter how slim, that Rick Pitino could be the next head coach of the Eastern Conference Finals runner-up. It was Yankees fans who found out first that a Pitino-Knicks pairing wasn’t in the cards.
Pitino joined the Yankees’ broadcast during the Cleveland Guardians game and was asked immediately if he wanted the Knicks job. The Red Storm coach didn’t sugarcoat his answer.
“Absolutely not,” Pitino said. "I think, whoever comes in, if he doesn't get to the Finals it's going to be deemed an unsuccessful season. So whoever comes in has so much pressure on them to take this team to the next level. Because that's why they're doing it, obviously, in their minds."
He said before the game, in which he threw the first pitch, “I feel bad for Thibs because he captured all of New York, built something very, very special. A lot of us don’t comprehend what happened, but Thibs is going to be well taken care of and he’ll move on to other pastures.”
Pitino, of course, coached the Knicks from 1987 to 1989, raising their record from 38-44 in Year 1 to 52-30 in Year 2 before resigning to take the job at Kentucky. Pitino, 72, hasn’t coached in the NBA since 2001.
The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. While the roster looks strong behind Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are in for an interesting coaching search that has already been cut short of potential candidates by Pitino and UConn head coach Dan Hurley.
“I think everybody’s kind of shocked. You don’t fire people that take you to the Eastern Conference Finals. And with the whole town so excited about the team, they party on 7th Avenue and we’re not even in the Finals,” Pitino said during the Yankees broadcast. “They made the decision, they’ve got to live with it, so we’ll see.”