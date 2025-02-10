Bayern Munich Loanee Mathys Tel Receives Glowing Verdict After Scoring In Tottenham Debut
Mathys Tel completed a loan move from Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur during the winter transfer window. The 19-year-old made his full debut during the FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Aston Villa (2-1).
Tel found the back of the net in injury time (90+1') to make it 2-1 for Spurs. It was a good start to life in North London for the youngster.
Pundits and former players Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards praised Tel for his goal. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the three English pundits hailed Tel in high regard.
Lineker spoke highly about Tel's finish and also claimed that the striker showed a few nice moments during the game. He said:
I thought Tel showed a couple of nice bits, and that was exquisite finish.- Gary Lineker
Alan Shearer said:
That was a great cross that Kulusevski put in. And he did really well, Tel, to get on the end of it. And there's a really clever finish. So hopefully that'll, that'll give him a bit of confidence and belief that he sort of belongs there, and he can help Spurs get through this period.- Alan Shearer
Micah Richards was also impressed with what he saw from Tel. Richards said:
He's got that quality. Still young, he's still learning, but totally agree with Alan on that point. Good little movement and just finished off, just give him a little bit of confidence as well. Because, like you said earlier on, Son is not really playing with the confidence we've seen of old, even him, just taking so many touches.- Micah RIchards
Dominic Solanke is injured for Tottenham, while Heung Min-Son hasn't been able to play at his best. Hence, Tel could turn out to be a key player during his loan spell away from Bayern Munich.
