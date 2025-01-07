Liverpool Accelerating Plans To Sign Premier League Star Ahead of Summer Transfer Window
Rumours have been swirling for the past few weeks linking Liverpool with potential signings. The Reds had a quiet summer, making only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
Arne Slot's side have until February 3 to complete their transfer business, however, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will go all out to sign a player or wait until the summer to bring in new faces as they continue to sort out the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.
The trio are all out of contract at the end of the season, and talks remain ongoing with their representatives over potential extensions. Real Madrid are interested in signing Alexander-Arnold this month and the Reds have already rejected an approach from Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk are free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs and as it stands, they are set to leave the club for nothing in the summer.
Plans are underway to refresh the squad Arne Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp in the summer. Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield including Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush, and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
According to Football Insider, the Premier League leaders are accelerating plans to sign Gibbs-White ahead of the summer transfer window. The report claims that Liverpool have made the 24-year-old their “top target” ahead of the January and summer windows.
However, Forest are expected to reject any interest in Gibbs-White this month and remain confident of keeping him this term due to their league position as they lie 3rd after 20 matches played so far.
The England international has been a sensation for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, starting 16 of their 19 league games while he has scored four goals and registered three assists. He was one target for Forest as they defeated Wolves 3-0 on Monday night.
Former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “Gibbs-White is attracting a lot of interest.
“He’s been involved in the England setup and on the fringes of the squad for quite a while, even when he wasn’t being selected.
“Liverpool are very interested in making a move to sign him, and I can think of plenty of other teams keeping an eye on his progress as well.
“He would step in there and be a real asset to that side.
“If you look around the country, he’s a player that stand out because there aren’t many, if any players who can do what he does.
“There might be better technical players abroad, but there won’t be many players who show as much heart as he does, and that’s what you need in the Premier League.
“You need people who can play, but who are also willing to put everything on the line.
“If he gets a move to a bigger team, he will have earnt it and he deserves that move.
“But at the moment, he’s playing for the team who are third in the Premier League. That means a lot. And they won’t want to lose a key part of that side, especially not in January.“
