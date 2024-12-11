Liverpool Make Premier League Striker A Priority For Next Summer, Negotiations To Start As Early As January
According to a report, Liverpool are making signing a Premier League striker one of their priorities for next summer.
Arne Slot's start to life at Anfield could hardly have been more impressive, with Liverpool topping both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.
The Dutchman continues to make the transition from Jurgen Klopp look seamless, with the only change to the German's squad being the addition of Federico Chiesa, who has only played 78 minutes since his transfer from Juventus last summer.
Despite the team's promising start to the season, a report from Bruno Andrade for UOL now suggests that Liverpool want to make the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro one of their priorities for next summer.
The journalist claims that the Reds have been tracking the 23-year-old for close to five years, with him now viewed as someone who would fit Slot's system perfectly.
Andrade also confirms that whilst talks remain 'exploratory' at the moment, Liverpool want to start negotiations with the hierarchy at the AMEX as soon as January.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
It seems possible that Liverpool will be in the market for a striker next summer, with Darwin Nunez still not quite able to live up to the expectations of him.
Pedro's ceiling is a very high one, with him already possessing and displaying many of the qualities required to be a top striker in the Premier League.
Whilst we have seen in the past that Brighton are willing to sell their young players, which makes a deal possible, one thing that remains certain is that they will not do so on the cheap.