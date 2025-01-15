Liverpool Not Pursuing Deal For Teenage Greek Striker Stefanos Tzimas Currently On Loan At FC Nurnberg
Liverpool continue to be linked with a host of players in the January transfer window including highly-rated teenage Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas. Tzimas is attracting interest from several clubs including the Reds.
The 19-year-old has banged in eight goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season for FC Nurnberg. He is currently loan at 2. Bundesliga from PAOK. Nurnberg, currently managed by former Germany striker Miroslav Klose intend to activate his €18million buy option.
Reports emerged that Liverpol had started talks with Nurnberg, who would look to sell for €25m (£21m) plus add-ons after signing him themselves. The club's chief scout, Barry Hunter was reported to be in Germany to discuss details of a potential transfer after successful talks with Tzimas' representatives were held last week.
It was said that Tzimas' arrival could hinge on Liverpool being able to sell Darwin Nunez this month, who is attratcing interest from Saudi Pro League sides Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Premier League sides Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be monitoring Tzimas.
In an interview with BILD, Nurnberg sporting director Olaf Rebbe ruled out any possibility of Tzimas leaving the club in January. He said: "We will not be letting go of any key players in the winter. But with a view to the summer, we are of course already examining a number of options."
According to The Athletic's James Pearce, Liverpool have no interest in pursuing a deal for Greece Under-21 international Tzimas. The forward netted five goals in 30 appearances for PAOK as they won the Greek Super League last season before moving to Nurnberg on loan last June.
Tzimas dreams of playing in the Premier League in the future. "Yes, you could say that. The Premier League is also my dream league. But at the moment I am enjoying life in beautiful Nuremberg," he told Kicker.
Tzimas has racked up five appearances for the Greece U21 international side but is yet to find the back however, he has seven goals in 11 games for the U19 side.
Liverpool are yet to make any signings this month as they compete on all fronts.
