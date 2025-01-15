Trent Alexander-Arnold Set To Leave Liverpool For Real Madrid On Free Transfer This Summer - Report
Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the subject of intense speculation in the past few weeks with the 26-year-old, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the current season.
READ MORE: Martin Zubimendi New Transfer Twist Offers Liverpool Renewed Hope Amid Arsenal Interest
The Reds rejected an approach from Real Madrid to buy Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window. Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new deal by Liverpool and negotiations remain ongoing, however, he can speak to overseas clubs about joining on a free transfer next summer.
The Premier League leaders reportedly have no interest in selling Alexander-Arnold this month and addressing the right-back's future, Arne Slot said: "I speak to every player once in a while. For Trent that is the same, so yes, I spoke to him.
“Do you really think....? I completely understand the question and why you ask it but you already know the answer, these conversations I have never shared, not about Trent not about any others, about what I talk to them about.
READ MORE:Real Madrid Resigned To Fact January Transfer Unlikely For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold
"I just said the same about Virgil, of course there are things that Virgil can improve and I talk to him about this as well. It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent, so let’s leave it at that.
“If it would destabilise players at Liverpool if other people talk about them then we would really have a problem because if you play at one of the biggest clubs in the world everybody is always – for 12 months long - talking about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs.
"That happens so, so many times for our players so if that destabilises them then we really would have had a problem not only now but in the last six months because there were some talks about our players in the last six months and I don't think it destabilised them at all."
READ MORE:Jurgen Klopp Breaks Silence On Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold Contract Situations At Liverpool
Real Madrid have reportedly now resigned to the fact that a January transfer is unlikely for Alexander-Arnold due to a variety of reasons. Liverpool are keen on retaining the academy graduate and have not given up hope of convincing him to sign a new deal.
However, according to Relevo, Real Madrid remain confident they will be able to sign Alexander-Arnold in the summer on a free transfer. This would be in line with Madrid's strategy in recent windows after David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Kylian Mbappe all moved to the Bernabeu at the end of their contracts.
The report claims that the La Liga giants are hopeful Alexander-Arnold could be presented to the Bernabeu before flying to the United States for the Club World Cup, which runs from June 15 to July 13.
READ MORE:Liverpool Yet To Receive Offers For Darwin Nunez Amid Interest From Saudi Pro League